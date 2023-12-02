Top track

Parlami per sempre

Sick Tamburo

Vibra
Sat, 2 Dec, 10:30 pm
GigsModena
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

About

SICK TAMBURO live al VIBRA di Modena

l'esplosivo concerto dei SICK TAMBURO arriva per la prima volta al VIBRA

Presenteranno live il loro nuovo album di inediti, il sesto della discografia, uscito in primavera per La Tempesta Dischi e anticipato dal singo Read more

Presentato da Circolo Culturale Left.

Lineup

Venue

Viale IV Novembre, 40, 41123 Modena MO, Italy
Doors open10:30 pm
350 capacity

