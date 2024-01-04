Top track

Somos los Petersellers

Los Petersellers son los Reyes Magos

Moby Dick
Thu, 4 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€13

About

Los Petersellers son un grupo de música español fundado en Madrid en 1993 y que sigue en activo actualmente. Cultivan principalmente el rock, con una vertiente humorística ligeramente punk (a la que denominan "guateque-punk") que les lleva a versionar tema...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Moby Dick Club.
Lineup

Los Petersellers

Venue

Moby Dick

Av. de Brasil, 5, 28020 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

