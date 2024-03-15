Top track

Ari Abdul - BABYDOLL

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ARI ABDUL & ISABEL LAROSA

El Club Detroit
Fri, 15 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
From $27.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ari Abdul - BABYDOLL
Got a code?

About

Hailing from Brooklyn, New York, Ari Abdul has forged her own brand of dark alternative pop. Music quickly became a second language for Ari Abdul growing up in Brooklyn. Her Ecuadorian mom loved Latin music while her Costa Rican/ Palestinian father introdu...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by El Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Thomas LaRosa, Isabel LaRosa, Ari Abdul

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.