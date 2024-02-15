DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gonzalete

Siroco
Thu, 15 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€11
El artista sevillano Gonzalete llega a Madrid a presentar su primer disco, "Ojitos Míos".

Tras la intensa y exitosa gira de verano, "Ojitos Míos Little Summer Tour", y ante la excelente acogida de los temas del joven andaluz en plataformas digitales y red...

Menores de 16 años acompañados de padres o tutores legales
Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

