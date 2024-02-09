Top track

At the Bay

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Bel Cobain

Patterns
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

At the Bay
Got a code?

About

Bel Cobain has proven herself to be a multi-dimensional artist, translating her message through stories, artwork, poetry, and, most favoured, her emotive musicality. Cobain's entrancing yet soft and mellow vocals have carried her across various genres, hig...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Woodburner.

Lineup

Bel Cobain

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs