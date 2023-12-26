DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

POETIC FUNK

The Ton of Brix
Tue, 26 Dec, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
£10.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Tuesday 26th December

6pm - 1 am

@ THE TON OF BRIX

4﻿14 COLDHARBOUR LANE, LONDON

SW9 8LF

The Poetic Funk Mothership will be landing @ TONS OF BRIX

for the last Poetic Funk event of 2023 until 2024

(Tickets in advance £10.50 and £15 at t...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Ton of Brix.

414 Coldharbour Lane, Lambeth, London, SW9 8LF, United Kingdom
Doors open6:00 pm

