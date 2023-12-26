DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
POETIC FUNK
Tuesday 26th December
6pm - 1 am
@ THE TON OF BRIX
414 COLDHARBOUR LANE, LONDON
SW9 8LF
The Poetic Funk Mothership will be landing @ TONS OF BRIX
for the last Poetic Funk event of 2023 until 2024
(Tickets in advance £10.50 and £15 at t...
