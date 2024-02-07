Top track

Phoebe Troup - Worm Dance

Phoebe Troup, Nudista, Janani.fx

Windmill Brixton
Wed, 7 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

PHOEBE TROUP - https://www.instagram.com/phoebe_/

Phoebe Troup is a British-American songwriter and producer exploring the crossover between folk, rock and electronic music. Phoebe and her 5-piece band bring lyric-driven songs to life with layered guitar,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Windmill Brixton.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

nudista, Phoebe Troup

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

