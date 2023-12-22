DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

XXXTRANATALE SleepSound

Fortezza Nuova
Fri, 22 Dec, 11:30 pm
DJLivorno
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

🦄 XXXTRANATALE 🦄🦄 XXXTRANATALE 🦄

Venerdì 22 Dicembre

L’unica festa in città che ti trascina in un’altra dimensione, esci dalla monotonia e vieni dove tutto è libero, sfocato, xxxtraterrestre.

Musica Techno / Elettronica

Line up 👽 (A/Z order)

MARG...

Questo è un evento 18+
Sleepsound

Lineup

NBBNPRS, Pitrum, Virgi Nou

Venue

Fortezza Nuova

Scali della Fortezza Nuova, 57123 Livorno LI, Italy
Doors open11:30 pm

