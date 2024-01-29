DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
En tu latido" Cristina Narea canta AUTE
La artista Cristina Narea hace Tributo al cantautor, compositor, cineasta, escultor, pintor y poeta español: Luis Eduardo Aute.
Cristina Narea - guitarra y voz + Rafa Aceves - piano y melódica
La entrada no garant...
