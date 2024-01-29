DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

"En tu latido" - Cristina Narea canta AUTE

Sala Clamores
Mon, 29 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

En tu latido" Cristina Narea canta AUTE

La artista Cristina Narea hace Tributo al cantautor, compositor, cineasta, escultor, pintor y poeta español: Luis Eduardo Aute.

Cristina Narea - guitarra y voz + Rafa Aceves - piano y melódica

La entrada no garant...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Organizado por Sala Clamores.

Lineup

Cristina Narea

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.