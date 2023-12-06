DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SIEMPREVIVA de Germán Chocero

Sala Taro
Wed, 6 Dec, 6:30 pm
ArtBarcelona
€9.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
“Encontrá morando en tejaoh y fachadah protehe la casa y a suh miembroh de insendioh, truenoh y bruhería. Se dise que en ella habitan loh ehpíritus de loh enterraoh a su alrededoh”. SIEMPREVIVA és un treball de poesia, veu, cant i cos. És, per tant, una mo...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por MUSIC FOR AIRPORTS S.L.

Sala Taro

Carrer de Rossend Arús, 9, 08014 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open6:30 pm

