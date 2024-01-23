DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Joe Russo presents “This Is Gonna Be a Blast” Vol 3 ft. Mike Gordon, Robert Walter, Joe Russo, Nick Bockrath
Joe Russo - drums (JRAD)
Mike Gordon - bass (Phish)
Robert Walter - keys (Roger Waters)
Nick Bockrath - guitar (Cage the Elephant)
Valid ident...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.