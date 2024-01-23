Top track

Joe Russo presents “This Is Gonna Be a Blast” Vol 3 ft Mike Gordon, Robert Walter, Joe Russo, Nick Bockrath

The Sultan Room
Tue, 23 Jan, 7:00 pm
$49.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Joe Russo presents “This Is Gonna Be a Blast” Vol 3 ft. Mike Gordon, Robert Walter, Joe Russo, Nick Bockrath

Joe Russo - drums (JRAD)

Mike Gordon - bass (Phish)

Robert Walter - keys (Roger Waters)

Nick Bockrath - guitar (Cage the Elephant)

This is a 21+ event
The Sultan Room Presents
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Joe Russo, Mike Gordon, Robert Walter and 1 more

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends9:30 pm
250 capacity

