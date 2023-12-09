DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Comedy Course Showcase

The Camden Head
Sat, 9 Dec, 2:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This is a showcase performance for the 6 week beginners stand-up comedy course led by Luke Toulson.

The show features Lee Alleston, Pavel Borin, Miriam Otero, Chris Summers and Jarvie Ward.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.

Venue

The Camden Head

2 Camden Walk, London N1 8DY, UK
Doors open1:30 pm

