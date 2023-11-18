DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The 80s party pres: 80's Covered Terrace Party

Go Beach Club
Sat, 18 Nov, 6:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
€13.20
¡Un fiestón por todo lo alto! Revive una de esas fiestas locas de los años 80, cuando el disco, el funk y multitud de hits musicales sonaban al unisono en todo el planeta tierra. Añádele a eso una terraza con vistas de Barcelona y el resultado es una exper Read more

Go Beach Club

Carrer Port Esportiu, 14P, 08930 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open6:00 pm

