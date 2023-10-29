DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Worldwide Perreoween at The Flamingo House

The Flamingo House
Sun, 29 Oct, 3:00 pm
PartySacramento
$7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Worldwide Perreo is here to bring Sacramento’s first Perreo Day Party at the one and only iconic venue, infused with music of Reggaeton + Latin EDM.

Home of the P.R.R.R.

Pari • Reggaeton • Ritmo • Rumba

Presented by The Flamingo House & Worldwide Perreo

The Flamingo House

2315 K St, Sacramento, CA 95816, USA
Doors open3:00 pm

