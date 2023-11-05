Top track

MVM - No Hesitation

MVM and Friends

TreasureTress Laundrette
Sun, 5 Nov, 5:00 pm
£12.50

About

An intimate gathering with a soul-soothing lineup. MVM celebrates the incredible Black women we've met along our creative journey. We will be joined by Mary Sho, Meduulla, AMíKA and the legendary Shingai (The Noisettes) at the TreasureTress Laundrette.

Presented by MVM.

Venue

TreasureTress Laundrette

L12 Linkstreet, Upper West Mall, Bullring, Birmingham, B5 4BS
Doors open4:45 pm

