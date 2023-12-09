DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Burchfield Family Christmas Show

Eddie's Attic
Sat, 9 Dec, 9:15 pm
GigsAtlanta
Selling fast
The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Sam Burchfield bands together with his wife, Pip the Pansy to bring you A Burchfield Family Christmas!

Sam Burchfield & Pip The Pansy

Sam Burchfield bands together with his wife, Pip the Pansy to bring you A Burchfield Family Christmas!

Raised in the fo Read more

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Sam Burchfield, Pip the Pansy

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.