Il Mondo È Come Te Lo Metti in Testa

Giovanni Truppi @Candelai / op act Peppe Lana

I Candelai
Thu, 7 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsPalermo
€20.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Giovanni Truppi torna in tour per celebrare il decimo anniversario della pubblicazione di “Il Mondo è come te lo metti in testa”, secondo album in studio ad aver segnato la sua carriera.

In occasione dell’anniversario uscirà anche una pubblicazione straor...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione I Candelai.
Lineup

Giovanni Truppi

I Candelai

Via dei Candelai, 65, 90134 Palermo PA, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

