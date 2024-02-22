DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Craven Faults + Kirk Barley

No90 Hackney Wick
Thu, 22 Feb, 7:30 pm
£20.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

Feb 22nd - Studio 9294

Craven Faults + Kirk Barley

7:30 / £21

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Craven Faults

No90 Hackney Wick

92 Wallis Rd, London E9 5LN, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

