Comedy At The Courthouse

The Courthouse
Fri, 17 Nov, 8:00 pm
ComedyMacclesfield
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for an incredible night of comedy at The Courthouse in Knutsford!

BRENNAN REECE

You may have seen Brennan on Live At The Apollo, Celeb Coach Trip, and Roast Battle. This multi-award-winning comedian is a working-class wordsmith with a knack for s Read more

Presented by Nodding Dog Comedy.

Lineup

Venue

The Courthouse

Toft Road, Knutsford, WA16 0PB, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm

