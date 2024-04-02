Top track

Macadam Crocodile - Hold on darling

Macadam Crocodile

Trabendo
Tue, 2 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Macadam Crocodile - Hold on darling
About

Allo Floride présente : Macadam Crocodile au Trabendo, le 2 avril 2024

Après une Maroquinerie sold out et l'annonce tout fraîche de leur nouvel EP « Hold on darling », le duo explosif mêlant électro, funk et disco revient au printemps prochain retourner l

Présenté par Allo Floride.

Lineup

Macadam Crocodile

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Doors open8:00 pm

