DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The duo of Byron Pagdilao, Lee Lewallen, with the help of friends, alternates currents of contemporary political angst and a cold, metallic stare at our nation’s past. Intensely charged, The Electric West channels gripping themes to create a vibrant post p
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.