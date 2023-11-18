DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Afrobeat Kollectif (The Music of Fela Kuti)

Le Molotov
Sat, 18 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsMarseille
€6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
AFROBEAT KOLLECTIF

[The Music of Fela Kuti]

L’Afrobeat Kollectif, une réunion de musiciens pour un hommage à la musique de Fela Kuti. Tous, hommes et femmes passionné(e)s, professionnels ou amateurs éclairés, s’efforcent de retranscrire une partie du r Read more

Présenté par LE MOLOTOV.

Le Molotov

3 Pl. Paul Cézanne, 13006 Marseille, France
Doors open8:30 pm

