Neon Naked Life Drawing in Angel!

The Old Queens Head
Sat, 25 May 2024, 1:30 pm
ArtLondon
From £18.50
About

Experience Neon Naked Life Drawing at the Old Queens Head in Angel!

Dive into a night of fluorescent creativity with this unique life drawing class, utilizing neon reactive art supplies to create luminous drawings of live models.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Neon Naked Life Drawing.
Lineup

Venue

The Old Queens Head

44 Essex Rd, London N1 8LN
Doors open1:30 pm
250 capacity

