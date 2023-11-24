DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Venerdì 24 novembre @Mattatoyo Carpi
CUT + VADVA live
I CUT sono una rock band di stanza a Bologna, nata nel 1996. La loro attività è stata la scintilla che ha contribuito alla nascita e allo sviluppo di una delle piú importanti etichette indipendenti it...
