DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Felix Slander and Ruby Dew Presents

Glue Factory
Sun, 26 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Gotobeat is excited to team up with Glue Factory in Bethnal Green to welcome an exceptional lineup on Sunday, November 26th.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.

Lineup

Venue

Glue Factory

199 Cambridge Heath Road, Tower Hamlets, London, E2 0EL, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.