oXni release party

La Flèche d'Or
Thu, 30 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

oXni + guests ~ X-TAPE release party

ﾒ-pop pour les yeux, les oreilles, les cerveaux et les coeurs, oﾒni (fka OXYTOCINE) est un Objet X Non Identifié au flow acerbe et au propos acéré. Ce projet d’art "total” entre pop & théorie mêle rap, pop, cloud, chan...

Tout public
Présenté par La Flèche d'Or.

Venue

La Flèche d'Or

102b Rue De Bagnolet, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

