Top track

Carlita & Andhim - Life (Extended Mix)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Music On Basel

Club Space Miami
Fri, 8 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJMiami
Selling fast
From $85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Carlita & Andhim - Life (Extended Mix)
Got a code?

About

Basel 2023 brings the biggest Terrace installment of Marco Carola's acclaimed Music On, Friday night into Saturday afternoon.

From Miami, with love.

21+

Please check your DICE confirmation email for further details.

*** The novel coronavirus, COVID-1*...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Link Miami Rebels
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
Marco Carola, Dennis Cruz, Carlita and 1 more

Venue

Club Space Miami

34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.