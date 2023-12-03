Top track

Viduals - Coming Back to You

Viduals + Twin Skeletons

Crofters Rights
Sun, 3 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Viduals - 'Where Did The Time Go?' release show

Plus Special Guests Twin Skeletons & more

Sunday 3rd December

The Crofters Rights, Bristol

Entry 18+

Energetic, dynamic and devoted, Viduals are an up and coming alternative rock band based in the sout...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Sunder.

Venue

Crofters Rights

117-119 Stokes Croft, Bristol BS1 3PY
Doors open7:00 pm
80 capacity

