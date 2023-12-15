DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Good Foot! DJs w/live performances from Jungle Fire & The Sure Fire Soul Ensemble

Alex's Bar
Fri, 15 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLong Beach
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

DO NOT MISS this extremely special edition of The Good Foot! with live pefromances from Jungle Fire and The Sure Fire Soul Ensemble! Plus resident DJs Dennis Owens, Scott Weaver, Lili Bird & Nick At Nite!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Alex's Bar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Jungle Fire, The Sure Fire Soul Ensemble

Venue

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

