DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ryan Elliott All Night Long

The Pickle Factory
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £16.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

On 26th January, we kick off our 2024 in-house season with Ryan Elliot - American house maestro, our favourite Panorama Bar resident, and the best dressed man in dance music - who spins on our D&B system for the first time ever, blessing us with a 6 hour j...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by East Space Ltd..
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Pickle Factory

13-14 The Oval, London E2 9DU
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.