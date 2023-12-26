DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ryan Elliott All Evening Long

The Pickle Factory
Tue, 26 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £19.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

On 26th December, we host our first ever Boxing Day party, inviting Ryan Elliot - American house maestro, Panorama Bar's finest resident, and the best dressed man in dance music - to spin on our D&B system for the first time ever, All Evening Long, from 8p...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by East Space Ltd..

Venue

The Pickle Factory

13-14 The Oval, London E2 9DU
Doors open8:00 pm
250 capacity

