SILVESTER KLUBNACHT - IRGENDWAS MIT SEKT

Uebel & Gefährlich
Sun, 31 Dec, 11:59 pm
PartyHamburg
€18
About

**IRGENDWAS MIT SEKT
**Silvester 2023/2024
Uebel & Gefährlich

**LINE UP
**tba

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Uebel & Gefährlich GmbH.

Venue

Uebel & Gefährlich

Feldstraße 66, 20359 Hamburg, Germany

Doors open11:59 pm

