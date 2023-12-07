Top track

Micromoon - Trust

micromoon, TaliaBle and Myuné

Rich Mix
Thu, 7 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Micromoon - Trust
About

Step into an immersive cultural experience curated by micromoon.

The band will be performing alongside Mexico’s Myuné and Tottenham’s TaliaBle as well as hosting a market featuring goods from some or London’s finest emerging creators.

We are also e...

All ages
Presented by Fuzzbrain Music.

Lineup

Micromoon, TaliaBle, Myuné

Venue

Rich Mix

35-47 Bethnal Green Rd, London E1 6LA
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity
Accessibility information

