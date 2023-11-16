Top track

Drunk II

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mannequin Pussy

Windmill Brixton
Thu, 16 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Drunk II
Got a code?

About

Mannequin Pussy’s music feels like a resilient and galvanizing shout that demands to be heard.

Across four albums, the Philadelphia rock band that consists of Colins “Bear” Regisford (bass, vocals), Kaleen Reading (drums, percussion), Maxine Steen (guitar Read more

Presented by Bird On The Wire.

Lineup

Mannequin Pussy

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.