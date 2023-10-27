Top track

Michael Jackson - Thriller

Back To The 80s Halloween Party (Exeter)

Move
Fri, 27 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyCardiff
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for the ultimate 80's Halloween extravaganza dedicated to the soundtrack of your youth.

Expect to hear all your favourite 80's soundtracks such as:

Ferris Bueller's Day Off/ Dirty Dancing/ Top Gun/ Purple Rain/ Back To The Future/ Flashdance/ Pre Read more

Presented by Throwback Events.
Venue

Move

4 The Quay, Exeter EX2 4AP, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
250 capacity

