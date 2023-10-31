DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Emily (drums’n’vocals) e Reginald (electrical junk with strings) sono un duo garage punk dal sound esplosivo che suona come se fossero in sei: qualcuno difficilmente riuscirebbe a credere che una ragazzina così piccola, così dolce può pestare come un canno
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.