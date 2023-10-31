Top track

The Jackson Pollock - Cherry Go

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Jackson Pollock + Brenso | Halloween Party

Covo Club
Tue, 31 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsBologna
€6.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Jackson Pollock - Cherry Go
Got a code?

About

Emily (drums’n’vocals) e Reginald (electrical junk with strings) sono un duo garage punk dal sound esplosivo che suona come se fossero in sei: qualcuno difficilmente riuscirebbe a credere che una ragazzina così piccola, così dolce può pestare come un canno Read more

Presentato da Associazione culturale HOVOC.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Covo Club

Viale Zagabria, 1, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.