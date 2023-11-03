Top track

Lapili - Gorda

Lapili

Siroco
Fri, 3 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Lapili llega a la madrileña Sala Siroco en el marco del ciclo MAZO Madriz para presentar tanto su flamante nuevo álbum, "Piligrossa", como nuevos singles como el hit "Gorda". Un directo absolutamente incendiario que marcará una nueva era para la artista. Read more

Organizado por MAZO Madriz.

Lineup

LaPili

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

