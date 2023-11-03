DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Lapili llega a la madrileña Sala Siroco en el marco del ciclo MAZO Madriz para presentar tanto su flamante nuevo álbum, "Piligrossa", como nuevos singles como el hit "Gorda". Un directo absolutamente incendiario que marcará una nueva era para la artista.
