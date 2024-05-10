Top track

Kira Mac - Back For More

KIRA MAC

The Underworld
Fri, 10 May 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£21.42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Kira Mac, the UK's hottest rock sensation, is reinventing the classic genre with a modern twist. Their music bursts with the raw power of old-school rock, fused seamlessly with contemporary flair, soulful melodies, and a generous dose of rock 'n roll attit...

Presented by The Gig Cartel & Planet Rock.

Lineup

Kira Mac

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

