Top track

The Queen's Head - Teach Me To Dance

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

"Dancing Plague" - The Queen's Head, Crimewave

Windmill Brixton
Fri, 27 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Queen's Head - Teach Me To Dance
Got a code?

About

"Dancing Plague"

A Halloween Special featuring

[THE QUEEN'S HEAD](https://www.instagram.com/thequeensheadband/) - danse macrabre

[CRIMEWAVE](https://www.instagram.com/crimewavewave/)

and more tba

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Windmill Brixton.

Lineup

Crimewave, The Queen's Head

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.