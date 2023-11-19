DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Yoko Yamada - Mary Poppins e i doni della morte

Latteria Molloy
Sun, 19 Nov, 9:00 pm
TheatreBrescia
Selling fast
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Dopo il successo del precedente monologo, Yoko Yamada è pronta a riportare sul palco tutta la sua ironia con “Mary Poppins e i doni della morte”, uno spettacolo che affronta temi come le tentazioni, il lavoro, i cartoni animati e la paura. Paura di tentare Read more

Presentato da Latteria Molloy & Brescia Stand Up Comedy

Lineup

Yoko Yamada

Venue

Latteria Molloy

Via Marziale Ducos, 25124 Brescia BS, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.