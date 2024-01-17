DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

CABAL

The Underworld
Wed, 17 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Hailing from the cold north of Denmark, CABAL unleash their dark force with Magno Interitus, the bands third studio album. Rooted in a wide array of musical influences ranging from black metal and hardcore, to death metal and modern deathcore, CABAL have c...

Presented by The Underworld.

Lineup

Cabal

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs