DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Brandon Davis live at Eddie's Attic!
After a nearly fatal car crash back in 2019, Brandon Davis realized just how short life can be and was determined not to waste another minute. With the support of his wife and family, he picked up his guitar and began
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.