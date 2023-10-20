DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Doña Presents: Carlos De Le Cruz

Doña
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Only vinyl Dj Set by DelaCruz Selector. Expect Salsa clásicos flowing through Brazilian Soulful Afro Funky beats accompanied by Cuban maestro percussionist Mr Randy Lester on timbales.

This is a free event and this ticket does not guarantee entry. Please Read more

Presented by Bar Dona Ltd.

Lineup

Carlos De Le Cruz

Venue

Doña

Red Sequin Door, 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.