Chloe Petts: Work In Progress

Camden Comedy Club
Thu, 7 Dec, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£9.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Following her smash-hit, sellout runs at the Edinburgh Fringe and Soho Theatre, join Chloe Petts as she attempts to write another smash-hit sellout show. Expect very new material but loads of fun!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Camden Comedy Club.

Lineup

Chloe Petts

Venue

Camden Comedy Club

100 Camden High St, London NW1 0LU, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

