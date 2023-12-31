DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Decline of Hotel Vegas New Year's Eve

Hotel Vegas
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 7:00 pm
$40.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
♦ THE DECLINE OF HOTEL VEGAS NEW YEAR'S EVE ♦

▪️ Live at the Hotel Vegas & Volstead Danceteria

⏳ ONE WEEK Early Bird Presale starts NOW for discounted tix to spend #NewYearsEve with Hotel Vegas & Volstead Lounge‼️ Prices increase 11/30 ‼️

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Hotel Vegas.

Venue

Hotel Vegas

1502 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

