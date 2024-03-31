Top track

Old Fashioned Morphine

Jolie Holland

Bush Hall
Sun, 31 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£22.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Over the span of her career, Jolie Holland has knotted together a century of American song—jazz, blues, soul, rock and roll—into some stew that is impossible to categorize with any conventional critical terminology. This is her burden and her gift, to know...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DMP.

Lineup

Jolie Holland

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

