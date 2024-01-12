DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Umlaut Big Band - Une brève histoire du Swing

La Marbrerie
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
From €13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Avec aujourd'hui plus de 200 morceaux à son répertoire, l'orchestre raconte l’histoire des Big Bands des années 1920-1940. À chaque concert le Umlaut Big Band concocte une setlist sur-mesure, où des oeuvres rares et oubliées côtoient les grands noms de ces...

Tout public
Présenté par La Marbrerie.

Umlaut Big Band

La Marbrerie

21 Rue Alexis Lepere, 93100 Montreuil, France
Doors open7:00 pm

