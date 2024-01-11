Top track

Naked Brunch - The Fall

Naked Brunch

Next Door Records
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Naked Brunch - The Fall
About

SUPPORT FROM PLAINMOOR

The music of London 5-piece Naked Brunch bridges the space between chamber pop and post-punk. With a harmonic backbone of cello, viola, and bass, the group produce an atmospheric and contemplative sound that is cut through with the...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Next Door Records.

Lineup

Venue

Next Door Records

304 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

