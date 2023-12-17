DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Workshop di Modellazione dell'Argilla

L’arte perfetta
Sun, 17 Dec, 3:00 pm
WorkshopRoma
€125The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Un pomeriggio dedicato all’esplorazione della tecnica del pizzicotto, o pinching, il metodo più essenziale e intuitivo di modellare l’argilla: quasi non necessita di strumenti oltre alle mani e alla percettività tattile.

Attraverso la realizzazione di due...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da BLA Studio.

Venue

L’arte perfetta

Via Dei Faggi 135a, 00172 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Doors open3:00 pm

