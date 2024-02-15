Top track

Adult DVD - Bill Murray

Adult DVD + SAD DADS + Room Service

The Prince Albert
Thu, 15 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Adult DVD - Bill Murray
About

Hidden Herd Presents is Brighton’s new music discovery night, spotlighting the most exciting emerging artists, ones-to-watch and hidden gems. This time, come to The Prince Albert for Adult DVD, SAD DADS and Room Service.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Hidden Herd.

Lineup

Room Service, Sad Dads, Adult DVD

Venue

The Prince Albert

48 Trafalgar St, Brighton BN1 4ED
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
100 capacity

